3500-Year-Old Menhir in Kamsanpally Village: A Call for Preservation

Nagar Kurnool: In Kamsanpally village of Uppununtala Mandal, Nagar Kurnool district, a 3500-year-old granite menhir was On thursday visited by Dr. E. Shiva Nagireddy, an archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation. He said The menhir, believed to date back to around 1500 BCE, stands at approximately 8 feet in height, 2.5 feet in width, and 1.5 feet in thickness.

Dr. E. Shiva Nagireddy Said that the menhir was likely erected to commemorate the death of an important individual from ancient times, reflecting the burial rituals and customs of that era. He emphasized that the stone serves as a valuable artifact that helps us understand those ancient practices.

During his visit, Dr. E. Shiva Nagireddy informed the villagers about the significance of the menhir and urged them to protect it for future generations. He mentioned that the menhir is located about 100 feet from the road, in an agricultural field, and is tilted to the east. According to the villagers, several years ago, Iron Age burial structures made of large rocks were located in the area, but they were removed during land development.

Dr. E. Shiva Nagireddy emphasized the importance of preserving such artifacts to prevent their extinction and to pass on the cultural heritage to future generations.

The visit was attended by local participants including Tipparti Jaganmohan Reddy, Abhilash Reddy, and Sai Kiran Reddy.