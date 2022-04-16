3rd day of Praja Sangrama Yatra 2 begins in Gadwel

Gadwel: The third day of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's phase 2 of Praja Sangrama Yatra kicked of Palamuru on Saturday morning. The BJP chief will cover 13 kilometre a day to interact with villagers and farmers. He is likely to hold a public meeting in Gadwel later.

On April 15, Bandi Sanjay conducted his second day Praja Sangrama Yatra from Alampur to Undavelli mandal in Gadwal district on Friday. Addressing meetings on the way, he said that if the BJP came to power in Telangana, 3 lakh houses would be built for the poor people. He urged the people to give BJP a chance to usher in better governance and all-round development of the state.

Addressing a public meeting held at Undavelli Bus stand, Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had done nothing during the past 8 years of his rule. He only tormented the unemployed youth and the farmers in the State. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided free vaccine to the people to fight the Corona virus, KCR was providing liquor and 90 Ml liquor for the people without soda, and was resting in his farm house while the paddy farmers were suffering due to the lopsided policies of his government.

"The people of Undavelli are still suffering due to lack of irrigation waters. As long TRS is in power, the region will never get the RDS water for agriculture lands. Give a chance to BJP, we will complete the project and provide water. We are demanding that the state government implement Ayushman Bharat programme, but it is not keen as it fears Narendra Modi will get a good name," said Sanjay.

The BJP leader for every kg of ration rice, a subsidy of Rs 30 was being provided by the central government. But the KCR government was projecting it as if it was bearing the entire subsidy burden. KCR had even expressed his desire to change the constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar, and was keen on such a constitution which would serve his family, he lambasted.

On the hand, Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra has been receiving flak from the TRS leaders. TRS working president K T Rama Rao demanded BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to tender apology to the people of Telangana and then start the Praja Sangrama Yatra. Calling Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra a deception , KTR said that the BJP State president does not have the right to step into Palamuru district. Before commencing the yatra, Sanjay should tender an apology to Palamuru and the entire people of the State for the betrayal, injustice and negligence done by the BJP party to the State, he demanded. In an open letter to the State BJP president, the TRS working president said that the fields in Palamuru, which were once known for acute drought, have now turned into fertile lands.

The BJP-led Union government had set up the River Krishna Management Board but there was no development in addressing the river water sharing disputes. This was pushing the district's future in doubt, he criticised. Telangana has been demanding for national status for Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Bandi Sanjay should explain the Centre's response to the Palamuru people, he demanded. People have been appealing for a new railway line to Palamuru via Nagarkurnool, but all their pleas were completely ignored by the BJP and its government, he said. KTR demanded that Sanjay should let people know how much fund he has donated to temples in Telangana. The BJP which does politics in the name of god Sri Rama should tell the people of Telangana about how much they have donated to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadradri. He questioned if BJP had donated even a single rupee to the Yadadri temple.

No padayatra can compensate for the betrayals done by BJP to Telangana. What was the point of doing padayatra when the BJP only spills venom on the people of Telangana, asked KTR.

Similarly, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday asked BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan reddy whether it was not a fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the State government to take up the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRRLIP) during an election meeting in Mahbubnagar in 2014? The minister said the State had taken up the PRRLIP on its own. The Centre has not given even 25 paise to the project. The Telangana BJP leaders have never asked the Centre to accord the status of a national project to PRRLIP.

He asked both the BJP leaders why the Centre accorded national project status to the Upper Bhadra Project in Karnataka and not to PRRLIP and whether it is detrimental to Nadigadda and combined Mahbubnagar? Similarly, when the Centre could accord national project status to Upper Bhadra Project, why it is not giving the same to the PRRLIP. Why the Karimnagar MP and the Union minister were not asking the Centre for the same, he questioned.

Niranjan Reddy also questioned the delay in the Centre not finalising the share in the Krishna river water of Telangana, instead of trying to seek control of the Krishna water through the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The minister asked whether the BJP leaders have any sense of shame in patting and crediting themselves for procurement of paddy after politicising it in the name of boiled rice.

Asserting that the Centre has no role in the State providing water to the agriculture sector, Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour free power, Rythu Bhima scheme. he asked Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy if they can call themselves people's representatives from the State for failing to question the Centre after it had shunned its responsibility to procure farm produce from Telangana. He dared the BJP whether the Union minister can assure to bring Rs 500 crore from the Centre to Jogulamba temple, like the way the CM developed Yadadri with Rs 1,200 crore. "Similarly, can the BJP leaders get sanction for the Gadwal-Macharla railway line, a dream for decades of people of Mahbubnagar." He advised them to answer his questions and 'stop spreading lies to people and take them for a raid.'