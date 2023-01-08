4% DA for RTC employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management has announced 4 per cent Dearness Allowances (DA) to the staff who are on rolls. According to the officials, the DA would be applicable from the regular salary bill of January, 2023.

The TSRTC employees used to get 63.9 per cent of their DA, which has now been increased to 67.9 per cent. It may be mentioned here that the RTC employees got three DAs during the month of December, which was during the Munugode bye election.

The DA would be calculated on basic pay in RPS-2013.