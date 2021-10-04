4 from Hyderabad drown in river in Karnataka

Four people from Hyderabad who went to a dargah in Karnataka drowned in the river while taking a bath. The incident occurred on Sunday morning. All the residents of Rehmatnagar division in Hyderabad.

Going into details, Junaid Khan (21), a resident of Saleembaba Nagar in Rehmatnagar division was working as a event decor and his brother Fahad Khan (16) was pursuing 10th standard. Junaid along with Fahad and two otheres -- Hyder Khan (16) and Syed Junaid (16) went to a dargah in Bidar.

All the four went to the nearby river to take a bath. Meanwhile, Hyder Khan slipped into the water following which all the remaining three jumped into water to rescue him. However, all the four drowned as none of them knew swimming.

Locals who were alerted tried to rescue but in vain. The Hummabad police who were informed about the incident rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. The police fished out the bodies after four-hour search and shifted the bodies for autopsy.