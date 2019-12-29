400 kg ganja seized, 6 held in Old City

Hyderabad: East Zone Task Force sleuths along with Shahalibanda police on Saturday arrested six persons and seized 400 kg from their possession in Old City on Saturday.

The six accused were identified as Raghuveer Roy (35), Prashanthy Roy (30), Mohammed Mahboob (29), Syed Shahbuddin (29), Habeeb Ali (23) and Mohammed Amer (22). Police have launched a hunt to nab the other two absconding accused Sanjay and Manoj Agnihotri.

According to police, the accused Raghuveer Roy, a native of Chattisgarh, had been living in Hydeabad with his family at Balapur in Hyderaad and was plying a cab.

He came in contact with other drivers namely Mahboob, Syed, Habeeb Ali and Amer who are all residents of Chandrayangutta.

Later, he shifted to Rajahmundry and decided to earn easy money by procuring ganja from the Agency area and supply the same to the known needy customers to earn huge profits illegally.

Subsequently, one Manoj Agnihotri of Maharashtra ordered him to supply 400 kg of ganja. Raghuveer Roy contacted Sanjay, a resident of Agency area in Vizag and requested him to supply 400 kg of ganja.

Later Raghuveer Roy engaged drivers namely Mahboob, Syed, Habeeb Ali and Amer to transport ganja in a car and offered them good commission.

Accordingly, two days back Raghuveer arranged 2 cars to transport ganja and went along with them to the Agency area in Vizag to procure 400 kg ganja for Rs 1,500 per kg.

As they reached near Nagulchintha crossroads in Shahalibanda, police intercepted their vehicles during the vehicle checking and apprehended them Police seized 400 kg ganja, 2 cars and 8 cell phones from the possession of the accused.

Later the accused along with seized property were handed over to Shahalibanda police for further action.