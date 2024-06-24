44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Government affected a major reshuffle in the state administration. As many as 44 IAS officials from senior level to juniors have been transferred and posted in different wings of the government on Monday.

HMDA, GHMC and Hyderabad Water Board got new Commissioners and the key Energy wing would also be headed by new Secretary.

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary to Government(Youth Services), YAT&C Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries Department.

Sanjay Kumar, , who is waiting for posting, is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department . A.Vani Prasad, , Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government,Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department vice Smt.Shaila;a Ramaiyer, transferred.

On transfer,Shailaja Ramaiyer, is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Endowments and Principal Secretary to Government (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), in the industries & Commerce Department.

Ahmad Nadeem, IAS(1997), Principal Secretary to Government,Planning Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department vice Smt.A.Vani Prasad, IAS (1995) transferred.

The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Director General, EPTRI duly relieving Smt. A.Vani Prasad, IAS(1995) from FAC of the said post.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, , Principal Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, RWS, RSAD Department is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Department vice Sri Ahmad Nadeem, IAS(1 997) transferred.

The MoS shall continue as Principal Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, RWS, RSAD Department, until further orders.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi,, Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes & Excise Department.

C.Sudharshan Reddy, IAS(2002), Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government (Services & HRM),General Administration Department duly relieving Sri M. Raghunandan Rao, IAS(2002) from FAC ofthe said post.

Jyoti Buddha Prakash,, Commissioner, Transport is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Registrations & Stamps and Secretary to Government, Housing. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the posts of Commissioner & lnspector General, Registrations & Stamps, Commissioner, Survey Settlements & Land Records and PD, Bhubharathi duly relieving Sri Navin Mittal, IAS(1996) from FAC ofthe above posts.

Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS(2002), shall continue as Commissioner, Transport, till Sri llambarithi K., IAS(2005) reports for the said post.

10.Smt. Soni Bala Devi, IFS(2002), Special Secretary to Government, Health,Medical & Family Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana duly relieving Smt.Korra Lakshmi,lAS(2012) from the said post. On his reporting to the cadre, Sri llambarithi K., IAS(2005) is posted as Commissioner, Transport vice Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS(2002) already transferred.

D. Ronald Rose, IA5(2006), Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Energy Department vice Sri Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, IAS(1 999) transferred.

The MoS is placed in FAC of the posts CMD,GENCO & TRANSCO duly relieving Sri Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi,lAS(1999) from FAC of the said post.

A.V.Ranganath,lPS(2006), lnspector General of Police, MultiZone-1, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management,GHMC vice Sri Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS(2010), transferred.

A.Sridevasena, Commissioner, School Education is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Collegiate & Technical Education duly relieving Sri B.Venkatesham, IAS(1995) from FAC of the said post.'

Sarfaraz Ahmad, IAS(2009), Joint Chief Electoral Officer O/o CEO,Telangana is transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) duly relieving M.DanaKishore,lAS(1996) from FAC of the said post.

Smt. D.Divya,lAS(2010),Director, Municipal Administration is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty(SERP) duly relieving Smt.Anita Ramachandran,lAS(2004) from FAC of the said post. The MoS shall also hold the post of State Nodal Officer, Prajavani.

17.Smt. Amrapali Kata,lAS(2010),Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HttlDA) is placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) vice Sri D.Ronald Rose,lAS(2006) transferred.

18. Smt. Harichandana Dasari, IAS(2010) who is waiting for posting is posted as Special Secretary to Government, Roads & Buildings Department.

19.Sri Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy,lPS(2010), Director, Vigilance & Enforcement & Disaster Management,GHMC is transferred and posted as Managing Director, TG Tourism Development Corporation Limited vice Sri K.Ramesh Naidu, IPS(2006) transferred. On transfer Sri K.Ramesh Naidu, IPS(2006) is directed to report in Office of the Director General of Police (HoPF).

20.On transfer, Smt. Alagu Varsini V.S., IAS(2012) is posted as Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational institution Society(TSWREIS) duly relieving Smt. K.Seetha Lakshmi, IAS(2018)from the said post.

21.Sri VP Gautham, IAS(2014), who is waiting for posting is posted as Special Secretary to Government, Housing. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Director, Municipal Administration vice Smt. D. Divya, IAS(20 1 0) transferred. The MoS will hold FAC of the posts of Director, Weaker Section Housing Programme; MD Telangana State Housing Corporation; CEO DILL; VC & Housing Commissioner, Telangana Housing Board and MD Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd.

22.Sri Krishna Aditya S, IAS(2014), Director, Labour is placed in FAC of the post of Director, Employment & Training duly relieving Sri Ahmad Nadeem,lAS(1997) from FAC of the said post.

23.Sri K.Ashok Reddy, IAS(2014), Director, Horticulture is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB)











