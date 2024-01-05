4,484 TSRTC buses for Sankranti festival: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The TSRTC has good news for those who want to go home for Sankranti. It said that 4,484 special bus services will ply on roads for the festival. RTC officials have planned to run services from Hyderabad to AP, Karnataka and Maharashtra. These services will be available from January 6 to 15. TSRTC MD Sajjanar revealed these things in a media conference. He also said that free travel for women will be applicable in special services.

RTC MD Sajjanar said that all arrangements have been made for the convenience of those going to their homes for Sankranti. He said that special buses have been arranged without increasing the fare. Passengers will not experience any inconvenience. He also said that special camps have also been set up for RTC passengers in congested areas such as Uppal Cross Road, LB Nagar, Arangar, KPHB.

He said that the situation in busy areas will be monitored from time to time from the control centers set up at Bus Bhavan and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. Special lanes for RTC buses have been arranged at toll plazas so that passengers can reach their destinations quickly, he said. Sajjanar suggested that people should not travel in private buses after paying high fares and should reach their destinations safely in RTC buses.