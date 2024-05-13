45.89 per cent polling completed in Mahabubnagar by noon

Mahabubnagar : Mahabubnagar district witnessed an average voting per centage of 45.82 per cent untill afternoon. The morning sessing seemed to be very slow where hardly many people visited the polling booths early as there were few showers of rain in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar and Devarkadra region, however as the day is passing, people have thronged at the polling booths and lined up to cast their votes. The handicapped and old people are being helped by the volunteers in wheel chairs to cast their votes. Untill 1.45 pm in all the 7 assembly constituencies, the polling has been going on smoothly and peacefully without anykind of untoward incidents.