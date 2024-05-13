Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
45.89 per cent polling completed in Mahabubnagar by noon
Mahabubnagar district witnessed an average voting per centage of 45.82 per cent untill afternoon
Mahabubnagar : Mahabubnagar district witnessed an average voting per centage of 45.82 per cent untill afternoon. The morning sessing seemed to be very slow where hardly many people visited the polling booths early as there were few showers of rain in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar and Devarkadra region, however as the day is passing, people have thronged at the polling booths and lined up to cast their votes. The handicapped and old people are being helped by the volunteers in wheel chairs to cast their votes. Untill 1.45 pm in all the 7 assembly constituencies, the polling has been going on smoothly and peacefully without anykind of untoward incidents.
