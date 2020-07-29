4,696 mobile toilets across Telangana to be ready by Aug 15

Hyderabad: The municipal administration authorities have asked all the Urban Local Bodies in the state to increase the mobile She/General Toilets so as to complete the target of one per 1,000 population in the municipal areas by August 15.

The municipal authorities proposed to construct 4,500 Smart Washrooms in the urban areas in the State under public private partnership. The state government had proposed to have a new model of public toilet called 'integrated smart washroom' which would not only have toilet and urinal facilities for men, women and differently-abled but also provides access to certain services like ATM, photocopying, Wifi etc.

The government has estimated that for a population of 77 lakh in the 139 ULBs excluding GHMC, 7,685 public toilets would be needed but only over 3,000 toilets were available. Government has proposed to construct 4,696 toilets on war footing and complete the target and get these ready by August 15.

According to a senior official, the department has asked the officials in ULBs to prioritise mobile she/general toilets. The official said that at some locations, construction of permanent structures was not feasible because of the space constraints.

In such conditions, the mobile toilets would be a better alternative as these can be placed at different locations like markets, tourist places, parks and other public places as per the needs. The officials were asked to contact the RTC depot managers for supply of buses on minimum cost basis.

The municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao, during a recent review meeting, had directed the officials to examine the mobile toilets as these can be completed in a short duration. On the directions, the officials issued circular to all the ULBs to prioritise the mobile toilets. The officials were asked to examine the models, which were implemented in Kosgi Municipality in Narayanpet district and few other models from Maharashtra.

The mobile she toilets had Western-style and Indian toilets equipped with solar panels and solar lighting system, sanitary napkin dispenser, bio- digester equipped toilets, segregated vending space available for revenue generation, vending kiosk and other features.