5 doctors, 2 nurses tested positive after treating coronavirus patient in Hyderabad

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: Five doctors and two nurses were among 13 people who tested positive for coronavirus after they came in contact with an elderly woman from Talab Katta here at Old City in Hyderabad.

The elderly woman who passed away due to cardiac-related issues on April 10 tested positive for the deadly virus. The doctors and nurses treated the woman at Princess Durru Shehvar hospital for two days where they contracted the virus. The samples of eight other doctors were also collected and they were sent to Nizamia Unani Hospital for isolation.

17 people who also came in contact with the woman including a 10-month-old baby tested positive for coronavirus three days ago. Also, three more contacts of the woman have tested positive on Friday.

Health minister Eatala Rajender said that the woman came in contact with a person who returned from Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi. More contacts of the woman are being tested after 20 contacts of her infected with the virus.