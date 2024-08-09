Live
Just In
5 IPS officers promoted to DGP rank
Hyderabad : The State government has promoted five senior IPS officers working in Telangana to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on Thursday.
The officers are Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, B Shivadhar Reddy, Abhilasha Bisht, Soumya Mishra and Shikha Goel. The officials will now hold the rank of DGP Level-16 in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.
The officials on their promotion are retained in the same post – Kothakota Srinivas Reddy (Hyderabad Commissioner of Police), B Shivadhar Reddy (DG, Intelligence), Abhilasha Bisht (Director, RBVRR Telangana Police Academy), Soumya Mishra (Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services) and Shikha Goel, (Director General, Crime Investigation Department) while she will continue to hold the post of Director, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau and in charge Director, TG FSL and Women Safety, SHE Teams & Bharosa, Hyderabad.