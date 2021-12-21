5 killed in separate road mishaps in Telangana

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents that occurred at Peddapalli and Bhadradri districts on Tuesday morning.



In Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, three people were dead on the spot after two lorries collided head on and landed on a auto-rickshaw that was passing by. A couple and their two-month-old daughter succumbed to injuries. The victims are Sheik Shakeel, his wife Reshma. The accident took place when the family was heading to Indaram in Mancherial to attend a function.



The police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies with a crane. Two others who also suffered injuries were admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered.



In Bhadradi, two brothers who were travelling on bike were hit by a tractor at Pillalamarri. Srinivas and Bhanu Prakash who were heading to Jangalapalli from Illandu were killed on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

