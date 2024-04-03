5 petitions filed seeking CBI / SFIO probe into illegalities of Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukamti Anil Kumar on Tuesday heard the 4 PILs and one Writ Petition filed by various petitioners seeking a CBI/SFIO probe into the illegalities committed during the construction of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project and adjourned it to April 8 directing the AddlAG Imran Khan to get instructions on the prayer of the petitioners, seeking a CBI probe into this issue despite the fact that the State Government is contemplating to get a Judicial enquiry conducted into this issue by exercising power under Section 3(1) of the Commission of Enquiry Act, 1952 through a former Judge of the High Court / Supreme Court. The State Govt has already ordered a Vigilance probe.

Dr KA Paul, who argued his case as a party in person, insisted upon the Court to order a CBI probe. The Chief Justice while disagreeing with the petitioner’s contention said that the State should be heard before passing any order. When Dr KA Paul and Sharat, counsel for Bakka Judson insisted upon the Court to hear their submissions, Chief Justice said “you people have no locus… this court has taken cognizance of the matter.. do not convert this issue into adversarial litigation,first of all, you forget that it is your litigation”.

On March 4, the Chief Justice Bench deferred the hearing of the PILs by 4 months, after the Advocate General Telangana informed the Court that action will be initiated against other officers, responsible for the sinking / breakage of the barrages, after the final report is received. The State Government has written to the National Dam Safety Authority, New Delhi to enquire into the breakage of three barrages, based on which it has constituted a six member committee, which visited the three barrages on October 24 and 25, 2023 and conducted preliminary investigation wherein the National Dam Safety Authority has communicated reasons for sinking of the three barrages and had recommended measures to repair the three barrages.