5-storey building to replace district library: Mayor Sunil Rao

Karimnagar: District Central Library will be converted as a digital library and the old dilapidated building will be replaced by a five-storey building with Rs 12 crore of Smart City funds with modern facilities for readers and unemployed youth, informed City Mayor Y Sunil Rao.

Along with District Library Enugu Ravinder Reddy, the Mayor addressed a press meet at District Central Library here on Friday.

The Mayor said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is keen to provide jobs to unemployed youth and so far, he filled 1.35 lakh jobs. More notices to fill vacancies will be issued soon, he added.

District Library Chairman E Ravinder Reddy thanked Minister Gangula Kamalakar, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar, Mayor Sunil Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, District Collector K Shashanka, and Municipal Commissioner Kranti for their contribution to the development of District Central Library.