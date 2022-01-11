50% MLAs fail KCR test

Hyderabad: About 50 per cent of the 103 TRS MLAs seem to have failed in the performance assessment of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister, who took the exercise of performance assessment of MLAs, is learnt to have found that 50 per cent of them had not achieved the targets regarding implementation of development programmes. Some of them were not having cordial relations with local leaders and were not well connected with the people. This group of 50 MLAs also includes some ministers who are said to have failed to complete the two-bedroom houses and had failed to take up campaign on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government effectively at the village level.

The Chief Minister, according to party sources, was also unhappy that the progress of infrastructure works like road development, construction of community halls, graveyards, establishment of garbage collection and street lighting in every village and municipality launched under Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati were at slow pace.

KCR is said to be unhappy as some legislators were encouraging group politics in their constituencies. He felt that such activities will cause harm to the party in the next elections. The Chief Minister spoke to some of the "underperforming" MLAs and told them to speed up the works and also see that there was no group politics in their constituencies.

Among the MLAs who are said to be falling short of targets in implementing developmental activities are Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), B Krishna Mohan Reddy (Gadwal), Mallaiah Yadav (Kodad), G Balaraju (Achampet), Manik Rao ( Zaheerabad), G Vittal Reddy (Mudhole), Ravindra Naik (Devarakonda), Muthireddy (Jangaon), T Rajaiah (Station Ghanpur). Similarly, KCR reportedly asked - G Sunitha (Aleru), B Harshavardhan Reddy, Ch Rammohan Reddy (Makthal) to unite all leaders in the party in their segments. Congress and TDP MLAs who shifted loyalties to TRS after the elections were advised to speed up party related activities and development programmes.

This segment consists of 12 from Congress Sudhir Reddy, Haripriya Naik, C Lingaiah and K Upender Reddy, Athram Sakku, J Surender, Harshvardhan Reddy, V Venkateshwara Rao, R Kantha Rao, Gandra Venkat Reddy and Rohith Reddy who joined the pink party after 2018 elections. TDP MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah from Sattupalli constituency and Mecha Nageshwara Rao from Ashwaraopet constituency (both in Khammam district) joined the ruling party.

