74 people admitted so far in Madhapur polluting water incident
More than 74 people have now been admitted to hospital in Madhapur polluting water incident. The Madhapur locals have been shifted to hospitals after the vomiting and loose motion since two days. The hospital reports suggest that some people's health is in deteriorated condition and some are recovering.
Hyderabad: Madhapur Polluted water in Hyderabad is creating chaos in the city. As many as 20 people residents of Madhapur, Begumpet Vaddara Basti, have been affected badly and hospitalized by drinking the polluted water.
A person named Bheemayya has succumbed to death. The symptoms of the patients include motions and vomiting.
People expressed their anguish toward the officials stating that no one had lent their ears when they complained about the polluted water. However, when questioned by the media, the Water Works officials, regarding the same, stated that the drinking water is safe and not polluted.
