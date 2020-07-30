54-year-old man tours State to spread awareness on Coronavirus

Khammam: A 54-year-old Hyderabad-based Physical Education Teacher (PET) Matam Mallikarjun has been touring across the State and doing volunteer service by creating awareness among the public about the deadly coronavirus.



Despite doctors advise not to take long trips in view of his age, he is touring with commitment despite facing many difficulties during the tour. Many prominent persons and officials have encouraged him when he visited their towns and villages.

As part of his State tour, Mallikarjun came to Khammam on Wednesday, after touring 11 districts till date and created awareness to lakhs of people. He has been travelling on his motorcycle covering at least 100 kilometres per day. Besides creating awareness on Covid-19, he is also campaigning about the State government's prestigious programme Haritha Haram.

Mallikarjun came from a family where all the family members are teachers in Hyderabad. Even as a child, he wanted to do something new to the society and choose this path. He strongly believes society will become strong only when people are educated. He started his journey in 2012 and since then has been educating the people about yoga and physical exercises. Whenever he finds time, he will go on a tour every year.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mallikarjun informed that he started State-tour on July 1 from Hyderabad, which was flagged off by Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy in Hyderabad. stating that he had covered 11 districts in 27 days, Mallikarjun said all section people have blessed him and those blessings are enough to travel the entire State.

During the tour, he will explain people about the need to wear mask and maintaining social distance to prevent themselves from getting infected with coronavirus.

He also participated in sapling plantation programme along with people and explained the uses of trees. He also took up sanitation works in some villages.

Mallikarjun said, "In fact many people in rural areas are not aware of Covid-19 and its impact as I have seen several people not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance''. He stated that he is very much satisfied with his tour and happy for changing many people by creating awareness'.