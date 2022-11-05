6 including 5 kids drown in Jawaharnagar lake

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, six persons including five children drowned in a lake at Jawaharnagar on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the group had come to attend a function and went to the water body. "It is not clear if the children had gone for a swim along with the elder person who is reportedly their teacher, or went to play nearby the lake and slipped inside. Six persons were drowned," said Jawaharnagar Inspector, K Chandrasekhar.

On information the police reached the spot and with the help of divers retrieved the bodies. The bodies are shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.