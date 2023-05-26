6 lakh MTs grain procured in Nalgonda said Millers body

Nalgonda : District Rice Millers Association president Chittipolu Yadagiri and general secretary Repala Bhadradri Ramulu said that the district has become the leader in the State by purchasing 6.10 lakh MTS of grain so far.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that the government purchased 40 lakh MTS of grain in the state, out of which 6.10 lakh MTS of grain was purchased in Nalgonda district.

“On the one hand, due to natural calamity, there is a high percentage of Talu and on the other hand, due to untimely rains, we have faced some difficulties with grain getting wet,” he said.

He said they are cooperating with the government by speedily importing the purchased grain with the regular supervision of the district public representatives and high officials.

He said that another 6 lakh MTS of fine grain has also been purchased directly from the farmers in the district. At the mills, grain lots were also placed outdoors.

He said the millers still have to deliver 1,43,376 MTS CMR of rice during the Kharif monsoon season. He expressed concern that they are facing difficulties due to lack of space to deliver CMR in FCI.

He said that the milling industry is not functioning as the permission for delivery of boiled rice has not been received till now.

Farmers are also requested to cooperate by bringing grain as per the FAQ rules that every grain purchased by the government will be imported.