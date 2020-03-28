6 of family test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six members of a family have been tested positive for COVID-19 here in Hyderabad's old city, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday. The patients were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

The minister said that the isolation ward at Gachibowli stadium will be readied next week which can house 1500 COVID-19 infected patients for treatment. He visited Gachibowli Stadium and inspected the works.