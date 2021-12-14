6 Telangana athletes named in TOPS for Paris Olympics

Six athletes from Telangana have been named in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for the Paris Olympics 2024. They were -- TT players A Sreeja, S Fiden R Snehit, shooters Esha Singh, Dhanush Srikanth, Kynan Chenai and weightlifter KVL Pavani Kumari.

Shooter Esha Singh won six medals in the recently concluded Nationals while Srikanth has been impressive in the last Khelo India Youth Games. Meanwhile, Kyan Chenai is a veteran shooter.

TT players Sreeja and Snehit are performing consistently on the national and international circuit while lifter Pavani Kumar, the former student of the Telangana State Sports School, Hakimpet won a medal in the last Nationals.

The TOPS, is a scheme to encourage the athletes by proving financial support for the training along with the training facilities for the Games.

The Mission Olympic Cell also named athletes in cycling, sailing, shooting, swimming and wrestling. More athletes from Archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, fencing, golf, gymnastics, judo, rowing and tennis will be added later this month.