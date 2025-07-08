60 women to get party ticket in next Assembly polls: Revanth

Hyderabad: The Congress party will lead by example, while earmarking around 60 tickets to women in the next Assembly elections. This categorical assurance came from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after launching “Vana Mahotsavam”2025 at the PJT Agriculture University here on Monday.

He would personally take up this responsibility and ensure that the allotment goes beyond the quota for women.

The Chief Minister indicated that approximately 50 seats would be reserved for women after delimitation of Assembly seats and passage of the women’s reservation Bill. In addition, the party would pick women nominees in at least 10 more seats to ensure a larger women representation in the state Assembly. Reiterating that the government has set a target of making one crore woman millionaires, Revanth Reddy maintained that women SHGs would also be formed in urban areas in their bid to empower women across fields. Revanth Reddy listed out the women empowerment schemes formulated by his government, including the responsibility of setting up solar plants, focussing on government schools for girls and encouraging women to rent out around 1,000 buses to TGSRTC.

Women's groups are now able to market their products in Hitec City, where some of the biggest MNCs and corporate houses are located.

Meanwhile, urging people to join "Vana Mahotsavam" by planting at least two saplings in their homes, he called upon mothers to take the responsibility of planting saplings in the name of their children.

The popular saying propounded by the older generations "the forest ecosystem and our living are integral" is eternally relevant, he pointed out. The Chief Minister said that Telangana will be transformed into a complete ‘green’ zone if everyone cultivates and nurtures trees like children.