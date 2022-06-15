60-year-old held for misbehaving with minor girl

Hyderabad: In yet another harassment against minor girls, a 60-year-old man was detained by the Bowenpally police in Hyderabad on charges of misbehaving with a minor girl on Tuesday night.

According to the sources, the victim had gone to a general store near her house when the suspect, Pasha, who runs the shop, allegedly touched her inappropriately and misbehaved with her.

The victim then informed her parents who approached the Bowenpally police. A case was booked and he was arrested.

Earlier on June 5, a minor girl was sexually assaulted by her friend who lured her with the promise of marriage at Kalapather.

According to the sources, the victim who works at a shop in the Hyderabad came in contact with the suspect Mohd Sofiyan (21) a resident of Mughal-Ka-Nala at Langar Houz a few months ago and both were moving closely. On May 30, Sofiyan took the girl along with him to his house at Langar Houz on pretext of marriage and sexually assaulted her.

Next morning, the suspect dropped the girl at Kalapather and went away saying he would contact her later.

The family members of the child who were searching for her questioned about her disappearance from the house. However, she did not tell anything to them and kept quiet.

Later, on Saturday night, the girl informed about the sexual assault to one of her family members as she was feeling unwell. The family then approached the police who booked a case and took Sofiyan into custody.