60-year-old man jumps from apartment building fearing Coronavirus in Hyderabad

In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man has committed suicide by jumping from the apartment building over fearing Coronavirus in Hyderabad. The deceased identified as V Krishna Murthy, a resident of Uppal.

According to the police, Krishna Murthy lives along with his family and was suffering illness, including asthma. For the last few days, Murthy's health condition was not well, and the doctors advised the family members to take him to Gandhi Hospital.

Over this, Murthy becomes very upset and committed suicide by jumping from the apartment building and died on the spot. The family members said that Krishna Murthy was in the depression and feared that he might be infected with Coronavirus. On the incident, the police have registered a case, shifted the body to Gandhi hospital and are investigating further. Representational Image