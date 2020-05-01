60-year-old woman walks about 130km to Hyderabad to meet her son

Nothing seems to be impossible for a woman when it comes to her child. And this 60-year-old woman has proved it by walking about 130 km from Nagarkurnool to Hyderabad to meet her son who stranded in the city.

Ramachandramma, a resident of Lingala mandal in Nagarkurnool has lived with her two sons and a daughter. And her elder son Ramulu who works at a construction site here in Shaikpet in the city was stranded after the government announced lockdown.

Ramulu said that he called up his mother a week ago and told her that he is facing some problems due to the lockdown. He also assured that he would visit her after the lockdown. Ramulu went on say that on Wednesday he received a call from an unknown person asking for his address who also told Ramulu that his mother was in the city. Shocked over it, Ramulu gave him his address and two people came to his house to drop Ramachandramma.

Meanwhile, Ramachandramma said that she was worried about her son and unable to reach him on phone. "I left for Hyderabad without informing anyone and stopped at relative's place in Achampet. I stayed there for a day and started to Hyderabad again resting for a while on the roadside or in villages," she said.

She also told that she does not have her son's address and only had his phone number. "After reaching Chandrayangutta, I did not know where to go and took the help of some persons who tried to call up Ramulu. Since the service to the phone was suspended, they made an online recharge to Ramulu's number and asked him for address," said.

The people with the help of Chandrayangutta police took Ramachandramma to his son's place in Shaikpet.

In a similar case, a woman from Nizamabad travelled around 1,400 km on scooty to bring back her son who was stuck in Nellore due to the lockdown.