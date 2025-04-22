6,000 surveyors being recruited to fast-track Bhu Bharati: Ponguleti

Chandampet (Nalgonda): Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy addressed a gathering at a public awareness seminar on the Bhu Bharathi Act held at Chandampet Mandal headquarters on Monday during which he said that 6,000 surveyors are being recruited to fast-track issue resolution, and a new ‘BhuDhaar’ card system, similar to Aadhaar, will soon be introduced for land identification.

The event was attended by Devarakonda MLA Balu Naik, MLCs Shankar Naik and Nellikanti Satyam, district Collector Ila Tripathi, and SP Sharath Chandra Pawar.

In a powerful address, Ponguleti expressed his dissatisfaction with a few government officials and emphasised that the present government is focused on delivering real solutions rather than empty promises.

He stated that the new Act is aimed at resolving all land-related issues permanently and fairly. Criticising the previous Dharani portal, Ponguleti alleged it was introduced secretly at midnight by the former government to benefit their own families. He pointed out that ordinary people had to pay Rs 1,000 just to apply through Dharani, only to face endless rounds at government offices without proper resolution.

He assured that such hardship will no longer be tolerated under the new system.

The Minister announced that farmers, especially those affected by land reassignments (delimitation), will be given rightful land titles, and said the government will ensure justice not just for supporters but for all.

He outlined a roadmap for the rollout of the new land policy: Four mandals that served as pilot projects will receive land pattas by June 2. From May 1, each Assembly constituency will have one mandal designated for the pilot implementation.

Starting June 2, MROs will visit every village to collect applications and resolve land issues on the spot.

The VRO and VRA systems will be revived by next month to strengthen grassroots-level land administration.

The minister stressed that Indiramma housing schemes will be expanded in Devarakondaoffering more homes to the poor. Reinforcing the government’s strict approach, he warned that any official failing in duty will be transferred within

30 minutes.