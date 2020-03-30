62-year-old dies in isolation ward due to corona in Nizamabad

Corona in Nizamabad: A 62-year-old man who was kept in the isolation ward at a hospital in Nizamabad died while undergoing treatment on Sunday night. He was the friend of an elderly man who tested positive for coronavirus.

After an elderly man tested positive for the virus in Nizamabad, his family members and friends were shifted to the isolation ward. The condition of one of his friends deteriorated on Sunday night and died.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased who came in contact with the body has been shifted to the isolation ward. The doctors said that they have collected the samples of the deceased and sent it to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for tests.

On Saturday, a 74-year-old man from Khairatabad in Hyderabad who has travel history from Delhi died after being infected with the coronavirus. The blood samples that were collected after his death tested positive for the coronavirus.







