68 Grievances Received at Prajavani – Officials Directed to Ensure Swift Resolution

Gadwal: Giving top priority to the Prajavani grievance redressal initiative, District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana directed officials to resolve the complaints without delay.

The weekly Prajavani programme was held on Monday at the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) Meeting Hall. A total of 68 petitions were received from people belonging to various parts of the district. Petitioners submitted their grievances in written form, seeking swift redressal of their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana emphasized the importance of addressing public grievances in a timely manner. He instructed all department officials to thoroughly examine each petition without keeping them pending and to take appropriate action to resolve the problems faced by citizens.

He also stated that the administration is committed to being responsive and ensuring that government services reach the people effectively.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao and officials from various departments were present and actively participated in the proceedings of the Prajavani programme.

The event witnessed proactive engagement from both officials and the public, reaffirming the administration’s resolve to build transparent and accountable governance.