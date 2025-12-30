6,930 Sheep and 684 Goats Administered Deworming Medicines - Veterinary Officer Dr. Kalpana

Nagar Kurnool: The deworming medicine distribution programme is continuing across Nagar Kurnool district. As part of this initiative, the Department of Animal Husbandry conducted a free deworming drive in Peddapuram and Kummera villages of Nagar Kurnool mandal on Tuesday.

During the programme, deworming medicines were administered to 6,930 sheep and 684 goats, according to Veterinary Officer Dr. Kalpana.

On the occasion, farmers were educated on the importance of regular deworming. Dr. Kalpana explained that deworming helps eliminate internal parasites in livestock, which leads to improved body weight, enhanced disease resistance, and increased overall productivity. She urged farmers to ensure timely and regular deworming of their animals for better health and economic benefits.

The programme was attended by Mandal Veterinary Officers Dr. Kalpana and Dr. Ashok, along with local sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, veterinary staff, and a large number of shepherds.