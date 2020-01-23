73% polling recorded in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: District Collector Hanumantha Rao speaking to media on Wednesday said that apart from a few isolated incidents elections under Sangareddy and Sadasivapeta municipalities were held peacefully.

"The awareness programmes reaped fruits with 73 percent polling in Sangareddy and 81 percent polling Sadasivapeta. Special arrangements were made for the specially challenged to exercise their franchise. Thanks to sophisticated technology that helped us to view all polling centers from a central control room at the Collectorate," he added.