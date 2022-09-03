75,000 start-ups came up under Modi govt: central minister

Mahbubnagar: Stressing that the Central government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has enabled more than 75,000 startup companies in India, youth have become entrepreneurs and transformed themselves from job seekers to job providers, said, Central Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendranath Pandey who visited Mahbubnagar on Saturday.

Expressing optimism that BJP will emerge as a strong force in Telangana State in the coming days, the Central Minister said that there is a lot of enthusiasm, energy and hope seen among the BJP leaders and activists in the State and said that the people of the State are looking for an alternative government in the coming days, as the present TRS had completely failed on all fronts.

Lashing at the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the minister said that KCR is fooling all sections of people in the State. Particularly he has fooled the people of Palamuru region and has not fulfilled a single promise given by him to the people of the region. He reminded KCR's promise of completing the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project in a record time by sitting in a chair at the project site, but what is being witnessed today is that the PRRLI project is moving at a snail's pace and not a single acre of land has been irrigated under this project even after 7 years of its grounding by the TRS rule in the State.

"KCR made many promises to the people of Telangana during the elections but has miserably failed to implement them and fooled the people. While the PRRLI project is stalled completely, Kaleshwaram project had become an ATM for the CM.

He also alleged that Rythu Bandhu is not given to all farmers in the State and the TRS government is not implementing Dalit Bandhu to dalits and used it only as a poll promise to win the Huzurabad elections but the people have rejected his false love towards dalits.

Enumerating the achievements of Central government the Minister said that under the Kisan Samman scheme, more than Rs 40,000 crores have been given to the farmers across the country of them and Rs 200 crores have been given to farmers in Mahbubnagar. Under PM Aawas Yojana more than 2 lakh houses have been provided to people in Telangana. It is shame on the TRS government and its leadership that they are falsely spreading the propaganda that Central government is not providing any funds to the State.

He also alleged that the State government has not requested for a single college from the Centre, while the Central government had provided 75 medical colleges to Uttar Pradesh of them 65 have already been completed and said that if the BJP comes to power, similar pace of progress will also be witnessed in Telangana, with double engine governments both at Centre and the State.