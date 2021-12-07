7,71,014 get first dose in Karimnagar district

Karimnagar: Around 7,71,014 persons above 18 years of age have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, informed District Medical and Health Officer Dr Juveria.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, she said that about 97 per cent of people over 18 years old had received Covid vaccine first dose. Nearly 5,83,609 (76%) have taken two doses and 21,909 have not taken even a single dose so far in the district.

The DM&HO said that 364 medical students at Chalmeda Anandrao Medical College were tested and 42 were tested positive for the Covid. They were immediately placed in home isolation, and their primary contacts were identified and Corona tests were performed on them as well.

In view of the slight increase in Covid cases, people were advised to follow the Covid rules and regulations. Weddings and ceremonies should be conducted with the Covid rules. Physical distance, masks and sanitisers are compulsory, she said.