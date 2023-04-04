8 inspection teams to prevent fire accidents in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Additional Collector Garima Agarwal said that the inspection teams should identify the vulnerable places and buildings in the district and submit a report to prevent loss of life and property due to fire accidents.

She held a meeting held with Fire, Municipal Commissioners, Electricity and DPO officials on fire safety measures at the Collectorate meeting hall on Monday. As part of the fire safety measures, eight teams have been formed to identify vulnerable places and buildings in the district to prevent fire accidents, she said.

Disaster Response and Fire department, Power, Municipal and Panchayat Raj departments will form a team each and conduct joint inspections regarding fire and safety measures and identify vulnerable buildings and places and submit a report, she said.

These teams have been directed to conduct safety audits in government and private schools, colleges, hospitals, function halls, gas godowns, government offices and mills and submit a report of vulnerable places and buildings.

The Collectorate building complex, CP, government hospitals and court buildings should be surveyed on first priority. If there is no safety measures in the buildings identified as dangerous buildings, action will be taken against the concerned occupier/owner of the building as per Panchayati Raj Act, Municipal Act, Fire Act, Disaster Management Act, Agarwal warned. District Fire Officer Venkanna, DPO Veerabuchchaiah, Assistant District Fire Officer D Prabhakar, Karimnagar, Jammikunta Hujrabad, Choppadandi, Kothapally, Municipal Commissioners, Station Fire Officers, Mandal Panchayat Officers and others participated in the meeting.