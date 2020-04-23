8-year-old girl sexually assaulted by minor boy in Hyderabad

A 14-year-old boy was booked for sexually assaulting eight-year-old girl here at Bojjagutta area in Mehdipatnam on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the girl was playing outside her home. The boy took the girl to his home when no was present and sexually assaulted her. When the raised alarm, he fled the spot.

The girl went to her home and shared the ordeal with her mother who then rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused.

In a similar case, a 19-year-old boy who was pursuing ITI course sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl in Chandrayangutta on February 28. The accused, Vinay Kumar, lured the girl to his house and assaulted her.

Based on the girl's mother complaint the Chandrayangutta police registered a case and arrested Vinay Kumar.