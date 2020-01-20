80 teams came up with new ideas for making policing citizen-friendly: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The 36-hour long Hyderabad Police Hackathon at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium in Yousufguda concluded here on Sunday.

Principal Secretary to Home Ravi Gupta and Principal Secretary to IT Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials participated in the closing ceremony.

Speaking to the media, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said more than 80 teams from all institutions and 50 mentors, knowledge partners, professors from IIT Hyderabad, IIIT and JNTU have exercised on the new ideas to meet the public aspirations and demands by utilizing technological initiatives to make city policing more citizen friendly and professional in their services.

The CP said the young minds came up with innovative solutions to address the most prominent problems like traffic, sound pollution, women safety, crime against children and cybercrime related issues.

Later, awards presented to the teams, who came up with the innovative ideas.