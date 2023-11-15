  • Menu
800 BRS workers join Congress

800 BRS workers join Congress
Wanaparthy: More than 800 BRS leaders and activists joined the Congress party from Pebbair and Peddamandadi Mandals in the district on Tuesday.

This included former Sarpanchas, activists, youth and leaders from Gopalpeta village of Revalli Mandal joined the party.

The members were welcomed into the party fold by Congress candidate Tudi Megha Reddy. Notable dignitaries at the event included Karnataka Belgaum’s MLC, Wanaparthy Block Congress president Srinivasugaud, former Sarpanchas, and other party members.

