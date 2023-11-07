82-year-old elderly woman files nomination in Jagityal to highlight her plight

An 82-year-old elderly woman created a sensation by filing her nomination in the assembly elections. Her nomination, who is also the wife of one of the warriors who fought for the liberation of the Nizam and liberated the Hyderabad state, is creating a stir.

Cheeti Shyamala, who belongs to Kurikyas of Gangadhara Mandal of Karimnagar District, lives in Jagitya. Her husband Muralidhar Rao was also a freedom fighter. But Shyamala explained that she had to make the nomination due to differences with her elder son regarding the house belonging to Cheti Shyamala. She said that the elder son Rama Rao tried to sell the house by creating fake documents and the case is under investigation in the court. Shyamala accused her son of not taking care of her well-being and she is staying in rent as I have reached old age.

Cheeti Shyamala is expressed her grief that despite complaining to all the prominent people of the country to get justice for her, there was no benefit. She said that he has filed nomination in Jagityal with the intention of informing that the discrimination shown against her who has reached the age of 82 years is not appropriate.

On the other hand, the relatives of Cheeti Shyamala also explained that she is being threatened taking the name of Chief Minister of the state KCR.