86 Maoists from Chhattisgarh surrender

Kothagudem: Upto 86 members of the banned CPI (Maoists) from Chhattisgarh turned themselves into the police in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday.

According to an official statement, they turned themselves in before S Chandrashekhar Reddy, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Multi Zone-I. Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed media, that each of the four Area Committee Members (ACMs) bearing a prize of Rs 4 lakhs were being held captive.

Police claim that after realizing that the outlawed CPI (Maoist) was operating on antiquated doctrine and had lost the support and confidence of the tribal people, the ultras made the decision to blend in with the mainstream. “Maoists who want to turn themselves in and live a regular life are urged by the Telangana police to speak with district officials or their local police station directly, or through family members,” said the SP.