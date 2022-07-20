9-year-old girl falls to death from building in LB Nagar at Hyd

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, a nine-year-old girl allegedly fell from a building at Chandrapuri colony in LB Nagar on Tuesday night, and died.

According to the police, the girl identified as a resident of Mathuranagar in LB Nagar, left her house saying she was going to a nearby provisions store. After sometime, the child reached Chandrapuri colony and went into a building, from where she allegedly fell to her death.

The police, who checked CCTV footage, found that the girl went in an autorickshaw from her house and went into the building. The police have tracked down the auto driver and are questioning him.

Earlier in the day, a 30-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the woman identified as Sailaja, came near to the NTR Garden side of Hussain Sagar and jumped into the lake. Locals who noticed it informed the police on Dial 100. A police team rushed to the spot and brought her out. However, when paramedics checked, she had already died.

The police booked a case and are trying to trace her family members.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuar