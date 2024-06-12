  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

96.9% qualify in TS Ed CET

96.9% qualify in TS Ed CET
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed CET-2024) were released on Tuesday, with 96.90 per cent of...

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed CET-2024) were released on Tuesday, with 96.90 per cent of candidates qualifying for the entrance exam.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, 33,879 candidates registered for the test, out of which 29,463 candidates appeared for the examination.

Among those who appeared, 28,549 (96.90 percent) qualified.

Among the top 10 ranks, only two were secured by girls, while eight ranks were secured by boys. Candidates can download rank cards from the official website: https://edeet.tsehe.ac.in/.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X