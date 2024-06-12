Live
- Apple and OpenAI Partner to Bring ChatGPT to iPhone and Mac
- Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's New Movie Launched with Grand Pooja Ceremony
- Use technology to enhance performance: SP Harshavardhan Raju
- World Day Against Child Labour 2024: Date, history and significance
- Anam rarest record
- Bitten by vastu bug, CM enters Sectt through North East Gate
- Xiaomi 14 Civi Launch: Livestream Details, Expected Price, and Features
- 138 screens in Tirupati district to watch CM swearing-in ceremony
- Is director Shankar planning a film with kollywood star Ajith Kumar?
- A festive mood prevailed in Vizag
Just In
96.9% qualify in TS Ed CET
Highlights
Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed CET-2024) were released on Tuesday, with 96.90 per cent of...
Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed CET-2024) were released on Tuesday, with 96.90 per cent of candidates qualifying for the entrance exam.
According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, 33,879 candidates registered for the test, out of which 29,463 candidates appeared for the examination.
Among those who appeared, 28,549 (96.90 percent) qualified.
Among the top 10 ranks, only two were secured by girls, while eight ranks were secured by boys. Candidates can download rank cards from the official website: https://edeet.tsehe.ac.in/.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS