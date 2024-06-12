96.9% qualify in TS Ed CET

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed CET-2024) were released on Tuesday, with 96.90 per cent of candidates qualifying for the entrance exam.

According to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, 33,879 candidates registered for the test, out of which 29,463 candidates appeared for the examination.

Among those who appeared, 28,549 (96.90 percent) qualified.

Among the top 10 ranks, only two were secured by girls, while eight ranks were secured by boys. Candidates can download rank cards from the official website: https://edeet.tsehe.ac.in/.