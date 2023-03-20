9th century-old Rashtrakuta temple at Chilkur wallows in utter neglect

A 1000-year-old temple built of stone in the Rashtrakuta style of temple architecture is found in a state of neglect at the most famous 'Visa Balaji temple' town Chilkur in Moinabad mandal in the Rangareddy district. Senior archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India Foundation Sivanagi Reddy, during his explorations conducted in and around Chilkur village as part of the awareness programme 'Preserve Heritage for Posterity' launched by Pleach India Foundation, noticed many sculptures scattered at the entrance of the village and a dilapidated structure inside the tank bund dating back to the period between 9th and 10th centuries CE.





Sivanagi Reddy said at the entrance of the village was a two pillared Mandapa built along the tank bund in deteriorating condition and are beautiful sculptures of a seated lady devotee with folded hands and Bhairava in standing posture representing the Kalyani Chalukyan style of art (11th century CE), Nagadevathas, and two Hero stones near the Pochamma temple, and an attractive sculpture of Surya broken into two pieces lying at the rear side of the Siva temple located inside the village.





He said the small but beautiful single storey Siva temple raised on an adhisthana (basement) was totally sunken into the ground with crevices developed on the walls, the Sikhara (Vimana) portion on the roof collapsed and the frontage covered with an altogether modern structure that not only camouflaging the temple but also spoiling its antiquarian look resulting in putting the monument of archaeological significance in oblivion. He further adds that the door frames, pillars, architectural designs and art motifs on the shikhara, Sivalinga and the bull sculpture inside the Siva temple represent the Rashtrakuta style created by the Chalukyas of Vemulawada based on the inscription and the Jaina idols shifted from Chilkur village which were now on display at the Khajana Building Museum, Golconda. Reddy sensitised the villagers on the need to erect them on pedestals at one place and to restore the tank bund Mandapa and Siva temple and erect a signage with a historical note at the main road leading to Balaji temple to draw the devotees to the Siva temple.