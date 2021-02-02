A Complaint Is Lodged On Parakala MLA Challa Dharmareddy

A complaint has been lodged with the HRC against Parakala MLA Challa Dharmareddy. National BC Association spokesperson Dasa Suresh lodged a complaint against MLA Dharmareddy in the HRC. He said that, Dharmareddy's words of making insulting remarks towards Dalit employees are hurting their sentiments. He also demanded to take the right action on Dharmareddy. The BC National Association is also angry at the indecent remarks made by Dharmareddy at Hanmakonda.



He also demanded that Chief Minister KCR that MLA Challa Dharmareddy should be impeached from contesting elections again. Suresh demanded that Chief Minister KCR should immediately remove the MLA if he has any love for the weaker sections. It is already known that the comments on Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations is creating noise and yet another controversial remark has become a tension issue for the TRS party.

Dharmareddy commented on some castes at the OC JAC meeting held at Hanmakonda on Sunday. He doled out that the officers of that caste should be cut off from their duties as they are inefficient. SC, ST, BC, OBC and minority communities are upset over this. Dharmareddy effigies were burnt on Monday across the joint district. Thus, Challa Dharmareddy apologized.