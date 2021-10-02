A cop with passion for cycling

Jangaon: Striking a balance between his passion and profession, here is a cop who pedals 55 kilometers a day. The 47-year-old police constable Thatikonda Anjaneyulu who resides near NIT in Hanumakonda, pedals to his workplace - DCP's office at Jangaon. We have senior IPS officers Rajiv Trivedi, Akun Sabharwal and Tarun Joshi whose passion for cycling is second to none. Anjaneyulu's daily rigor shows the kind of endurance he has.



Anjaneyulu did find his passion for cycling just a few months ago when he bought a geared bicycle of a reputed brand for his 16-year-old son Sai Charan. Initially, he started to roam around the Hanumakonda city. Then he thought why not he would attend his duty on bicycle. He put his thoughts into motion a month ago and had so far covered 1,000 kilometers.

Speaking to The Hans India, Anjaneyulu said, "I am comfortable and have no health issues before and after I took up cycling. In fact, I am satisfied with my daily stint at a time when two-wheelers have become part and parcel of everyone's life. Forget about running a furlong, the youth these days can't even ride a bicycle even a short distance to fetch groceries or provisions. We have to inculcate a passion for cycling which not only keeps us fit but also saves a lot of money that we spent on fuel for our bikes."

The coronavirus pandemic has also taught us a few lessons about the importance of fitness. It's essential to take positive points even from adversity, he said.

Anjaneyulu who pedals to Jangaon in about three hours returns to Hanumakonda the next morning after attending 24-hour duty. On the following day, he again goes to Jangaon and returns to Hanumakonda the next day. Anjaneyulu hails from Thatikonda village under Station Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district.

M Chandrasekhar Reddy, general secretary of the Tri-City Riders Warangal, said, "It's heartening to see Anjaneyulu taking up cycling on a serious note within a short time. His passion for pedaling could inspire the youth to take up cycling." It may be mentioned here that Anjaneyulu is a member of Tri-City Riders, Warangal, which is promoting cycling as a fitness mantra among the masses.