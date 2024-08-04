A journey of resilience

Bellampalli: Gaddam Vinod Kumar, the MLA of Bellampalli, exemplifies dedication and perseverance in his political career. Born on September 16, 1956, to Late GaddamVenkatswamy and Late Kalavathi, Vinod Kumar pursued his education at All Saints High School and Hyderabad Public School. He completed his Intermediate at Nrupatunga Junior College and graduated from Nizam College in 1975.

Venturing into business, he established Veenus Tobacco in 1976 and later ran a cement factory in Vikarabad before selling it to India Cements. His involvement in sports administration saw him serve as vice president and later president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association from 1996 to 2004 and again from 2004 to 2010, and from 2012 to 2014. Vinod Kumar’s political journey began in 1999 when he contested from the ChennurAssembly constituency but faced defeat. Despite losing in 2004, he emerged victorious and served as Minister for Labour and Textiles from 2004 to 2009 in the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ministry. Subsequent elections saw him contest unsuccessfully from Chennur and Bellampalli, but his determination never wavered. In 2023, his return to the Congress party marked a significant turnaround. He won the Bellampalli constituency, defeating DurgamChinnaiah of the BRS by polling 82,217 votes. Vinod Kumar’s journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service and his resilience in the face of electoral challenges.