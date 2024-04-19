A nomination was filed on the second day for the Nagar Kurnool parliamentary seat

Live
As the process of nominations for the parliamentary elections began on Thursday, two nominations were filed on the first day and one nomination was filed on the second day for the Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, said Returning Officer, District Collector Uday Kumar.
On the first day, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad and Indian National Congress Party candidate Mallu Ravi filed nominations. On the second day, BRS candidate RS Praveen Kumar filed his nomination. Former BRS MLAs Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Marri Janardhan Reddy Jaipal Yadav Guvwala Balarajulu participated in the nomination process along with him.