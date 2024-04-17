  • Menu
A person died in a road accident

A road accident took place near Velama function hall in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool: A road accident took place near Velama function hall in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters. The person who was traveling in the accident died on the spot.

Odari Siva (30) of Chandubhatla village of Peddakottapalli mandal was coming to Nagar Kurnool district center on his bike when he was hit by an oncoming Innova vehicle near Velama function hall.

Shiva died on the spot. The locals informed the police and the body was taken to the district hospital in vehicle 108. Nagar Kurnool SI Govardhan said that a case has been registered and investigation is being conducted.

