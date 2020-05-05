A social worker with a difference

Hyderabad: She is just not a wife of an army officer, but she is also a social worker, a political activist, an educationist and a speaker who works for the upliftment of poor and migrant workers.

Prof. Rekha Rao from Trimulgherry has taken up the arms against poverty and is working relentlessly to help the poor and migrant workers by directly engaging the stakeholders of government.

While interacting with The Hans India, she noted, "I have always been working for the poor people and women from slum areas. But since the lockdown, I noticed the issues of migrant workers were increasing day by day and there was no long term solution to it.

Because in most of the cases, the NGOs which were providing food and other essentials to these migrants were doing it for a while, say 4 to 5 days and after that they were not being taken care of."

"So I realised the best way to help the cause of migrant workers is to engage the stakeholders and the stakeholders in this issue were the police.

So, I started tweeting the images and issues of the migrant workers facing problems in the city. Luckily, the Rachakonda police have responded very positively and within no time, they would reach anywhere and take care of the migrant workers," stated Rekha.

She further added, "By doing such an act, the migrants got an assurance that the state is taking care of them because they now became the responsibility of state and it has to look after them.

In this way, I have been helping lot of migrant workers from different areas such as Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, etc… and by engaging the stakeholders I was also able to get the essentials for the migrants from Tamil Nadu who was stuck in the city."

Apart from doing charity work, the professor also delivers speeches during Independence Day, Republic Day, Telangana Formation Day and other events conducted in the city.