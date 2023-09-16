A special Sunday for Telangana: BRS, BJP, Congress plan big events to mark Telangana Day

Hyderabad: Telangana State will hog limelight at national level with the series of public meetings on the occasion of the Telangana Liberation Day on Sunday.

The two-day CWC meeting would culminate into a mammoth public meeting at Tukkuguda in the city outskirts on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be addressing another public meeting at the Parade Grounds and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be participating in ‘Telangana Integration Day’ at the Public Gardens.

AICC leaders have already reached Hyderabad for the CWC meeting which would begin on Saturday. This would be the first CWC meeting of the newly constituted body to be held outside Delhi. It will focus more on assembly elections in five states, including Telangana. Sources said that the CWC will adopt a special resolution on Telangana aiming to come to power by winning the upcoming Assembly elections.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party’s policy making body will deliberate extensively on the five state elections and the Lok Sabha elections next year. The CWC will review the Centre’s proposals like one nation one election, OBC reservation, women’s reservation among other issues.

The public meeting would be addressed by Sonia Gandhi. She would make six declarations which would be incorporated in the election manifesto. She will also explain how the Congress party had sacrificed its political future in 2014 to honour the sentiments of the people of Telangana when it announced bifurcation of the state.

The BJP on the other hand was making elaborate arrangements to make the mammoth public meeting at the Parade Grounds to be addressed by Amit Shah. Amit Shah will also hold a meeting with selected BJP state unit leaders to ascertain the party’s winning prospects and the challenges before it to face the elections.

It remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to convince the people that they are not supporting the BRS. On the other hand the Chief Minister would take a lead in addressing a public meeting on Saturday when he would inaugurate the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme in old Mahbubnagar district. The CM would also participate in Telangana Integration Day celebrations on Sunday.

