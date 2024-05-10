A successful blood donation camp

Nagarkurnool: A Voluntary Blood Donation Camp and a Red Cross Mobile Medical Camp for the elderly were organized today in Aleru Village under the Boppally Primary Health Center of Telkapally Mandal under the auspices of the Red Cross Society in collaboration with the youth of Aleru Village.

In this program Youth Red Cross District Convenor Kumar said that there will be shortage of blood in the summer season and the youth should come forward to donate blood. Sudhakar Lal and secretary Ramesh Reddy said that it is commendable that the youth of Aleru village came forward voluntarily and organized a blood donation camp. In this program, 42 youths donated blood, A.N.M. Neeranjanamma's cooperation is great.

Along with the blood donation camp in Aleru, a medical camp was organized for the elderly in the village under the auspices of the Nagar Kurnool district branch of the Red Cross Society. Sugar tests were conducted and tonics were administered. MPTC Eswariah, Red Cross members Krishna Rao, A.N.M. Niranjanamma, village youth and Asha activists participated.