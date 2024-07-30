A Teacher Donated School Bags on his Daughter Srinitha 's Bairth Day.

Gadwal : In a heartwarming gesture, former Sarpanch Krishnaveni and teacher Seshanna Sagara's daughter Srinitha celebrated her birthday by distributing school bags to students at Jaki Reddy pally Primary School. The event was graced by Mandal Education Officer Narasimhulu, who handed over the school bags to the delighted students.





During the event, Narasimhulu highlighted the importance of meaningful contributions to society, noting that funds are often wasted on various programs. He praised the initiative, emphasizing that providing necessary materials to government school students is a commendable effort.



The event saw the participation of several key figures, including Konkala Complex Headmaster Abdul Anwar Haq, School Headmaster Teja, school land donor Venkatesh, Anganwadi teacher Lakshmi Devi, MV Foundation representative Hanimi Reddy, teachers, village elders, and youth.



This thoughtful act not only brought joy to the students but also set an example for the community on the importance of supporting education.

